Wildfires Threaten Homes on Corsica

A wildfire threatened homes in villages on the outskirts of Bastia on Monday, as firefighters in Corsica and southern France battled several blazes.Corse-Matin reported that the fire broke out near Olmeta-di-Tuda and quickly spread to over 700 hectares endangering homes in Biguglia and Furiani.Firefighters were also deployed to tackle wildfires in Var, Vaucluse and the Alpes-Maritimes departments on Monday. Credit: Instagram/audrey.moracchini_2609 via Storyful/