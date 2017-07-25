Tank Drives Over Suspect Vehicle Before Deadly Car Bomb at Egyptian Checkpoint

Seven civilians were killed after a bomb exploded at a security checkpoint in North Sinai on July 24, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Defense.The military released a video of the attack south of al-Arish, which shows an army tank intercepting a vehicle as it approached the checkpoint. The tank drove over the vehicle, which reportedly contained four gunmen and 100kg of explosives, in an attempt to contain the blast, the military said.The video shows the car exploding moments after being driven over. Among the dead were two children, three men and two women, the military said.The government said the actions of the tank drivers thwarted a major terrorist operation that had the potential to kill 50 people. Credit: Egyptian Ministry of Defense via Storyful