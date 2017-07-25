Police Seize Hundreds of Kilograms of Ice

Nearly 400kg of ephedrine, worth “hundreds of millions” in cash, has been seized by the New South Wales police drug squad and Australian Border Force.Detectives confirmed on July 25 that two Chinese nationals were arrested as a result of the investigation.It is believed the drugs were smuggled into the country in wall tiles, milking machines and metal canisters.Police stated the pair were before Sydney courts and were arrested “in the Parramatta area”. Credit: Australian Border Force via Storyful