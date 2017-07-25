Coast Guard Locates 71-Year-Old Hiker Lost in Olympic National Park for a Week

A 71-year-old hiker was rescued on Sunday, July 24 in Washington’s Olympic National Park after she went missing for a week.The hiker, Sajean E. Geer, was suffering from fatigue and dehydration but did not have injuries when she was located, Q13 FOX reported. She told her rescuers she had survived by drinking water that she had found. Geer’s dog, a terrier-Chihuahua mix, was also discovered with her, Peninsula Daily News reported.Geer was taken to the Port Angeles’ Olympic Medical Center. This video shows the airlift rescue procedure. Credit: US Coast Guard via Storyful