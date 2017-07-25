Crowd Pays Homage to Fallen Protesters at Site of Neomar Lander's Death

Hundreds of Venezuelans rallied in Caracas on July 24 on the highway where teen activist Neomar Lander was killed last month to pay homage to those who have lost their lives since large-scale protesting began in March.They lit candles, waived anti-Maduro flags, sang and cheered to pay tribute to Lander and the others who have died while protesting against President Nicolas Maduro and the government of Venezuela. The current death toll is between 95 and 102.Lander died after succumbing to his wounds on June 7. Some claim he was shot by members of the National Guard, while others say he was holding an improvised explosive device that exploded in his hands. Credit: Juan Andres Mejia via Storyful