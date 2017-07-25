Fresno Starbucks Customer Thwarts Robbery by Attacking Suspect

A good samaritan stopped an armed robbery at a Northwest Fresno Starbucks by attacking the suspect with a chair on Thursday, July 20.The suspect, identified as Ryan Flores, walked in with a knife and toy gun, demanding money from the barista at just after 5:30 pm on Thursday, according to reports. Cregg Jerri, a customer sitting nearby, saw Flores at the counter and hit him in the back with a metal chair and the two began to fight.Flores was later taken into custody. Credit: Fresno Police Department via Storyful