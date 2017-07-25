Severe Flooding In Canyon Submerges Bridge

A severe flood in Sabino Canyon, just outside Tucson, Arizona, on Sunday, July 23, caused a large swelling of water to rush over a bridge, leaving hikers stranded.A woman hiking near the bridge at the time of the incident captured the bridge submerging underwater as floodwaters rushed through the canyon. Over the weekend, 17 hikers in Arizona in the Redington Pass area were stranded by the raging floodwaters and all were rescued by Monday morning. Credit: Instagram/LoveTransmissions via Storyful