Venezuelan President Dances to His Own Version of Despacito on Live TV

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro shared an altered version of the hit song Despacito to motivate people to vote for la Constituyente — an assembly that would be in charge of rewriting Venezuela’s constitution, July 23.Constituents and Maduro are seen dancing and moving along to the song’s catchy tunes, the lyrics of which include: “Despacito, exercise your vote instead of shooting, and go with your ideas in peace.”The song was shared by a TV program titled Domingos con Maduro, broadcast on Venezolana de Televisión or VTV Canal 8, the official TV station of the Venezuelan government.A local article says the vote for la Constituyente is scheduled for July 30. Credit: Multimedios VTV via Storyful