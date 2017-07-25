News

Venezuelan President Dances to His Own Version of Despacito on Live TV

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro shared an altered version of the hit song Despacito to motivate people to vote for la Constituyente — an assembly that would be in charge of rewriting Venezuela’s constitution, July 23.Constituents and Maduro are seen dancing and moving along to the song’s catchy tunes, the lyrics of which include: “Despacito, exercise your vote instead of shooting, and go with your ideas in peace.”The song was shared by a TV program titled Domingos con Maduro, broadcast on Venezolana de Televisión or VTV Canal 8, the official TV station of the Venezuelan government.A local article says the vote for la Constituyente is scheduled for July 30. Credit: Multimedios VTV via Storyful

Latest

1:41

Competency tests reveal Queensland's teachers top the country
1:34

Power bills woes for Queenslanders
1:40

Police investigating death of juveniles in horrific crash
2:03

Fuel prices continue on a high
2:01

Centenary anniversary of Red Baron
1:48

Flu shots available for children under 5
1:50

Brave dad rescues sons from burning home
1:26

Intense brawl breaks out after AFL game

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym