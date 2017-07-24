Syrian Army and Hezbollah Capture Strategic Area From Nusra in Arsal

The Syrian army and Hezbollah forces captured the strategic area of Wadi al-Khail in Arsal, an area between the Syrian and Lebanese borders on July 24, according to the Syrian State Agency.The forces reportedly also captured Wadi Marouf, Wadi Kahil, Wadi Zaror and Wadi al-Dam while advancing against Jabhat al-Nusra in Arsal, pro-Hezbollah media said.This video was shared by Hezbollah affiliated media and is described as showing forces advancing in the Arsal area. Credit: War Media via Storyful