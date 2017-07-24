Sheep on a Leash Browses a Lidl Store in Northern Ireland

Shoppers in Lidl, Portrush, Northern Ireland, witnessed wool-raising scenes on Saturday, July 15, when an “urban farmer” brought a sheep on a leash into the store.Photos of the incident shared to Facebook by John Junk, of Belfast Books Limited, show the sheep being escorted around the store, much to the bemusement of nearby shoppers.Junk states the man had tried to reason with staff, explaining a sign banning dogs exists, but that this didn’t include sheep.“He claimed that his charge was one of triplets, and he’d had her from she was three days old and had saved her from the abattoir. The lad seemed to have a genuine affection for the animal, and despite having some drink taken, it didn’t look like the animal was in any need of rescue,” Junk wrote.The Irish Times reported that a man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including common assault and disorderly behavior following an altercation at the supermarket. Credit: Facebook/Daniel Turner via Storyful