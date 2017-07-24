Climate Activists Disrupt Operations at Sydney Bank

People staged a demonstration in the entrance to a Sydney Commonwealth Bank on Monday, July 24, calling on the bank to refuse to help finance a major coal mine project planned by the Adani Group for Queensland.“We are playing games at CommBank’s head office to represent the bank playing games with our future by not ruling out funding Adani’s coal mine,” Byron Smith, a protester who was inside the building, said in a post to the Stop Adani Sydney Facebook page. “By considering Adani’s disastrous coal mine while climate change is already affecting us, CommBank are playing games with our future.”Construction looks to soon begin on the northern Queensland project, according to Sky News.It was given approval in June, and amendments were made to the Native Title Act that allowed for the project to move forward, The Australian reported.The mine will account for 17 per cent of the state’s annual coal output, the Townsville Bulletin reported. Credit: Instagram/coal_bank via Storyful