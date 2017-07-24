Flash Floods Wash Away Home, Damage Property in Mason County

Eight inches of rain fell across Mason County, Kentucky, within a three-hour window on Saturday, July 22, prompting the county to be placed under a state of emergency. On Sunday, city and emergency officials were cleaning up the mess.The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Maysville was under six inches of water, and Mayor David Cartmell said, “It’s an epic flood for us, we’ve never had anything like this."One home was swept off its foundation, and this video taken on US 68 shows damage at several car lots, where the cars reportedly floated into creeks and onto roads. Credit: Twitter/tracey.frieszell via Storyful