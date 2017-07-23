Israeli PM Netanyahu Says Home of Palestinian Attacker Will be Destroyed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened his weekly cabinet meeting on July 23 by announcing that the home of a Palestinian attacker who police believe killed three members of the same family on Friday would be destroyed.Netanyahu expressed his condolences with the Salomon family, who had been celebrating the birth of a new baby when the attacker entered their home and stabbed to death Yosef Salomon and his adult children, Chaya and Elad. Yosef Salomon’s wife, Tovah, 68, also received serious injuries.Police believe the attacker is a 19-year-old Palestinian man, according to local media.Netanyahu said, “The home of the loathsome terrorist will be demolished as soon as possible. We are also taking action against those who incite toward acts of murder and those who praise them.” Credit: YouTube/IsraeliPM via Storyful