The Mondial Air Balloons festival kicked off on Friday, July 21, in Chambley-Bussières, France, and by July 22 a breathtaking view of balloons could be seen filling the morning sky.Hundreds participated in the festival and the world record for most balloons launched in flight is predicted to be broken at this year’s event. The record was set in 2015 with a total of 433 take-offs at once. Credit: Twitter/mamytwink via Storyful