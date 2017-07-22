Christchurch Residents Evacuated By Boat Amid Severe Flooding

Residents in parts of Christchurch, New Zealand, were evacuated from their homes by boat on July 22 as severe flooding hit the area.The mayor of Christchurch, Lianne Dalziel, declared a state of emergency in the area after winter storms brought heavy rain.Local media reported that residents near the Heathcote River were evacuated by boat due to strong currents.Video uploaded by the Sumner Surf Life Saving Club shows the group assisting Civil Defence in their efforts on the Heathcote River. Four of the club’s inflatable rescue boats were used to check residents welfare and evacuate if required, they said.Several other areas on the South Island were also affected by the severe weather. Credit: Facebook/Sumner Surf Life Saving Club via Storyful