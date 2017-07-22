Cyclists Stage Massive 'Die-In' on Bridge to Protest Removal of Bike Lanes

Cyclists protesting the removal of dedicated bike lanes in Brisbane staged a mass “die-in” by scattering themselves across the pavement of a busy bridge on July 22.The AAP reported about 100 cyclists gathered on South Bank on Victoria Bridge, one of the city’s busiest bridges, to protest the removal of dedicated bike lanes. Brisbane Times reported the city’s council proposed the paths would be converted into a shared pedestrian lane.The protesters gathered en masse and “died” for a few minutes by lying down to simulate a massive traffic incident. They then staged a mass ride into Brisbane’s CBD. Credit: Jonathan Sri, Councillor for The Gabba via Storyful