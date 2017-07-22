News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Cyclists Stage Massive 'Die-In' on Bridge to Protest Removal of Bike Lanes

Cyclists protesting the removal of dedicated bike lanes in Brisbane staged a mass “die-in” by scattering themselves across the pavement of a busy bridge on July 22.The AAP reported about 100 cyclists gathered on South Bank on Victoria Bridge, one of the city’s busiest bridges, to protest the removal of dedicated bike lanes. Brisbane Times reported the city’s council proposed the paths would be converted into a shared pedestrian lane.The protesters gathered en masse and “died” for a few minutes by lying down to simulate a massive traffic incident. They then staged a mass ride into Brisbane’s CBD. Credit: Jonathan Sri, Councillor for The Gabba via Storyful

Latest

0415_1800_wa_hospital
1:05

Stab proof vests rolled out to hospital staff
0415_1800_wa_heli
0:27

Rescue helicopter makes emergency landing
0415_1800_wa_vaccine
1:28

New vaccine for expectant mums
0415_1800_wa_killer
1:19

Perth killer released from prison
0415_1800_wa_missing
0:53

Missing clothes, bible spark police hunt
US woman sought in death of husband and Florida woman
1:18

US woman sought in death of husband and Florida woman
0415_1800_sa_asbestos
1:15

Fears shoppers exposed to deadly asbestos
0415_1800_sa_child
1:12

Child playing with lighter sparks house fire

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'