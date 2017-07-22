Flooding, Hail and Severe Storms Lashes Northwest Chicago
Roads were closed and trees toppled after hail, strong winds and flooding pelted the northwestern suburbs of Chicago on Friday, July 21.ABC reported widespread power outages and structural damage as a result of a severe storm that swept through the region. The suburb of Schaumburg was hit particularly hard, according to CBS Chicago.This video shows flooding in the streets of Schaumburg following a reported microburst. Credit: Instagram/sadianoureldin via Storyful