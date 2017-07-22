Michael Hayden calls Russia election-meddling 'most successful covert influence operation in history'
Yahoo News Chief Investigative Correspondent Michael Isikoff addressed the Russia cyberthreat with current and former top national security officials at the 2017 Aspen Security Forum. He also discussed whether enough was done in response to Russia's influence on the 2016 election. Former NSA Director and CIA Director Michael Hayden called Russia's actions "the most successful covert influence operation in history."