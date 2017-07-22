Hundreds of Malaysians Gather at US Embassy to Support Palestinians

Hundreds of Malaysians gathered outside the US Embassy in the nation’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, on July 21 to demonstrate against new security measures imposed at the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.Two Palestinians died Friday in Jerusalem during confrontations between Israeli police and protesters after men under age 50 were banned from entering the mosque, a security measure taken after Palestinians were angered by the introduction of metal detectors at the site and called for a “day of rage” in response. That ban was made after a July 14 attack by three Arab citizens of Israel who left the mosque and shot dead two Israel Police officers guarding an entrance.Similar protests about the near-standoff situation at al-Aqsa also took place in Jordan, Turkey, Lebanon and Indonesia, the New York Times reported. Credit: Palestinian Information Center via Storyful