NYC Subway Derails During 'Summer of Hell'

No one was injured when a subway derailed in New York City on Friday, July 21, but it caused major delays throughout the system.The second set of wheels of the second car of a Q train came off the rails in Brooklyn during the morning commute, a news report said. A rescue train was sent to help people off the stalled train. This video shows passengers moving between Q train cars with the assistance of an MTA employee.As a result of the derailment, B train service was only operating in Manhattan, shut down in Brooklyn and the Bronx. Q train service was shut down in part of Brooklyn.It’s the second derailment in the New York subway system in less than a month. Dozens of people were injured in the previous derailment on an A train.City and state officials have dubbed it “the summer of hell” because of upgrades and construction at Penn Station, which will limit train service for Amtrak, Long Island Rail Road, and NJ Transit, but New Yorkers have been using the term for all transit problems, including the subways. Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency for the transit system in June to help expedite upgrades and repairs. Credit: Instagram/viktoria_ye via Storyful