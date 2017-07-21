Crowds Gather in Warsaw to Protest Judicial Reforms

Thousands gathered in front of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on July 20 to protest a new law that gives the Polish Parliament the power to appoint Supreme Court judges.The protesters lay on the ground to stamp their feet against barriers, sang songs, including the national anthem, and held up candles.The bill, sponsored by Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party, was passed by Parliament’s lower house. It gives the government more direct control of the country’s judiciary process.In response to the move. the European Commission said it would implement an unprecedented Article 7 procedure, which means asking EU governments to formally state that they regard the rule of law as being under threat in Poland. Article 7 would require a unanimous vote, and Polish ally Hungary has promised to block the measure. Credit: Twitter/Rémy Bonny via Storyful