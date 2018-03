The organist for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Dieter Ruehle, paid tribute to Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington prior to the team’s July 20 loss to the Atlanta Braves, playing a rendition of the band’s hit Numb.In-game social media coordinator for the Dodgers, Sue Jo, posted footage of Ruehle’s performance to Twitter. Bennington’s death was confirmed earlier in the day. Credit: Twitter/suejo825 via Storyful