Polish Protesters Demand a Veto on Changes to Judiciary Branch Outside Parliament

Demonstrators protesting against new legislation set to give the ruling party greater control over the judiciary branch in Poland, crowded in front of the Parliament building in Warsaw yet again to demand a presidential veto.The protesters sang songs, including the national anthem, and chanted “free courts” and “we want a veto.” They argue that the changes would be unconstitutional and would threaten judicial independence, according to Radio Poland.Reports say the bill, initially passed on July 14, allows the Law and Justice Party to replace all Supreme Court judges without governmental oversight. Credit: Instagram/Magdalena Pogorzelska via Storyful