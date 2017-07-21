Revolver-Wielding Man Shoots Tires of AT&T Trucks

An AT&T employee filmed a man wielding a .357 revolver calmly shooting all the tires on two AT&T trucks working in a neighborhood in Hialeah, Florida, on July 19. The man was arrested shortly thereafter.When ordered to drop his weapon, he did so, and waived his Miranda rights, saying he “went bananas” and wanted to stop the AT&T people from leaving, according to the police report. One employee said the man shot at his colleague working above on the lines and missed. Police said the man shot all the tires on both vehicles and the radiator on one, but denied shooting at or pointing the gun at the AT&T worker. Credit: YouTube/Hialeah Police Department via Storyful