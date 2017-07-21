Baby Angolan Colobus Monkey Born at Zoo Atlanta

An Angolan colobus monkey was born on July 15 at Zoo Atlanta to parents Lami and George.The newborn joins a family of monkeys at Zoo Atlanta’s Monkeys of Makokou habitats in The Ford African Rain Forest. Once it’s old enough, it can play with older sister Orlando, who is just over a year old, and half-sister Kito, who will be one year old in August.According to the zoo, Angolan colobus monkeys are born pure white and develop their signature glossy black fur and white whiskers when they are three months old. While not currently endangered, Angolan colobus monkeys face threats to their native habitat in Africa, such as hunting and destruction of forests. Credit: Zoo Atlanta via Storyful