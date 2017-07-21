Fire Crews Battle Fast-Moving Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County

The Detwiler Fire, burning in Mariposa County, California, grew from 25,000 acres to more than 45,000 acres from Tuesday night into Wednesday, July 19. More than 4,000 residents have had to evacuate, the Los Angeles Times reported.California Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency on July 18, due to the evacuations and damage to electrical and water infrastructure, the Times reported.The fire was only seven percent contained on Wednesday. This video shows the fire crews battling the heavy flames. Credit: Twitter/EPN473 via Storyful