Armless Tailor Makes Clothes - With His Feet: BORN DIFFERENT

AN INSPIRATIONAL man has defied the odds by becoming a professional tailor - despite having no arms. Madan Lal, 45, from Haryana in India was born without arms and was afraid that he would never be able receive an education or earn a living. But, determined to make his way in life, Madan found a tailor who was willing to teach him and now makes a living as a professional tailor - stitching garments using his feet. Videographer / director: Rare Shot Producer: Haziq Qadri, Ruby Coote Editor: James Thorne