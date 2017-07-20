Three Arrested Over Plan to Import 'Ice' From California to Australia by Light Plane

Three people were arrested after police intercepted their plans to import $255 million worth of the drug ‘ice’ by light plane from California into regional Victoria, Australian Federal Police announced on Thursday, July 20.“We worked closely with the United States DEA to ground their plans,” police said, claiming it was a plan “more likely to be found on the big screen.”According to the police statement, cash amounting to $2.4 million was also found in a prime mover in Mildura, leading to the arrest on July 14 of a 52-year-old man at Sydney International Airport.According to the ABC the drugs were discovered when police searched a storage facility in northern California, leading to the arrest of three men at different locations in Australia. Credit: Australian Federal Police via Storyful