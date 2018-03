As shoals of capelin fish arrived in waters off eastern Newfoundland in mid-July, so too did hungry humpback whales, according to the Stan Cook Sea Kayak Adventures who shared this footage from the area of Cape Broyle.The footage here, shot by Stan Cook Jr., shows humpback whales swimming near kayaks right next to the shoreline on the weekend of July 15 and 16. Credit: Stan Cook Sea Kayak Adventures via Storyful