California's Detwiler Wildfire Forces Thousands From Their Homes

California’s Detwiler Fire doubled in size overnight and stood at 45,724 acres on Wednesday, July 19. An estimated 4,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes, according to a news report.The fire stood at 7 percent contained. The fire also is threatening power lines that feed Yosemite National Park.The fire is being fueled by tall grass and overgrown shrubs that sprouted in the area during the winter rain. Credit: Instagram/Darin McKinney via Storyful