A wildfire in Mariposa County, California, destroyed eight buildings, damaged one other and threatened more than 1,000 on Tuesday, July 18, according to California Fire.Named the Detwiler Fire, it had consumed 25,000 acres and was 5 percent contained by July 18.Crews were coming to the area from all over California, according to a fire official.A number of evacuations and road closures were in place. Credit: Jacob Barber via Storyful