Flash Flooding Rushes Through Cornwall Village

Flash flooding sent water rushing through the streets after severe thunderstorms in the Cornish village of Coverack on Tuesday, July 18.According to the BBC, two people were airlifted from the roof of a house by helicopter after becoming stranded while multiple houses had flood damage.Water from the flood ran downhill through the community before crashing over the village wall and into the sea, as shown in this video. Credit: Twitter/Lizard Peninsula Holiday Cottages via Storyful