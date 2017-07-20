Port Talbot Coastguard Praises Team Effort as Stranded Dolphin Rescued

The Port Talbot Coastguard has thanked “early dog walkers and local residents” who brought towels and buckets of water to a dolphin stranded for several hours on Aberavon Beach on July 18, helping ensure its survival.When the coastguard team arrived at the scene, it began using a truck to bring water to the dolphin. Eventually, it was righted and carried back to the sea, where a lifeboat ensured it made it back to deep water.The coastguard said it was “very uncommon” for a dolpin to survive such an ordeal, and, in a Facebook post, said: “The team would like to thank all those involved, but especially the members of the public! The fantastic teamwork ensured a good end to the unlucky dolphin’s situation.” Credit: Port Talbot Coastguard via Storyful