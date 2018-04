A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspected arson in connection with a huge fire in Castel Fusano, a park just outside of Rome, on July 18, according to Rai News.The blaze was brought under control by July 18, according to the Italian fire service, but small fires had been reported again early on July 19, reported Il Messaggero.This video shows the extent of the fire on July 17. Credit: VigiliFuoco.tv via Storyful