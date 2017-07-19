Drone Footage Shows Stubborn Fire At Melbourne Recycling Plant

Drone footage has been released of firefighting efforts at a Coolaroo, Melbourne, recycling plant, which continued to burn into its second week.Hundreds of nearby residents were evacuated from their homes as a result of smoke, and businesses were closed in neighbouring streets so firefighters could extinguish the blaze.According to the Herald Sun, more than 70 residents and nearby business owners would take up a class action lawsuit against SKM Recycling Plant for the impact to their lives.At the time of publication on July 19, the fire continued to burn. Credit: MFB (Melbourne Metropolitan Fire Brigade) via Storyful