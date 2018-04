The US and Australian defence forces joined to conduct Talisman Saber during the month of July.More than 800 soldiers were launched from a naval ship, proving their capability to conduct amphibious action.In this video, released on July 18, tanks can be seen floated from a ship to shore.Talisman Saber is a monthlong series of war games in which New Zealand, Australian and American soldiers take part. Credit: Royal Australian Navy via Storyful