Coast Guard Rescues Elderly Couple Trapped in Coverack Flash Floods

An elderly couple was rescued from the roof of a house after severe thunderstorms caused flash flooding in the Cornish village of Coverack on July 18.According to the Mullion Fire Station, firefighters from Mullion and Cornwall Fire and Rescue worked together with the coastguard to airlift the couple from the roof of their home, after they had become trapped by the floods.This video shows the moment the couple was lifted from the roof into the air. Credit: Mullion Fire Station via Storyful