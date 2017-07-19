California Whittier Fire's Growth Slows Overnight

California’s Whittier Fire grew slightly overnight and stood at 18,331 acres on Tuesday, July 18. The Santa Barbara County wildfire’s containment level grew to 62 percent.Improving weather conditions around the fire, allowing firefighters to make a more direct attack, allowed officials to reduce evacuation orders to warnings, though some roads remained closed, according to the incident report.Some areas in canyons in Los Padres National Forest haven’t burned in decades, which has contributed to the tough firefight, according to a news report.This video shows planes dropping fire retardant. Credit: Los Padres National Forest via Storyful