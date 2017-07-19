Mesa Fire Encroaches On Road at Zaca Lake

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department worked quickly to contain a 50 acre fire in Santa Maria, California, on July 17.The Mesa Fire first sparked in the afternoon on Monday and quickly grew to 50 acres because of high winds. According to Santa Barbara Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni, firefighters were able to stop the fire from progressing by the end of the day.In this video, the fire moves along the edge of the Foxen Canyon Road and towards the entrance of the Zaca Lake Retreat, in Santa Maria. Credit: Dave Zaniboni via Storyful