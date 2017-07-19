Wildfire Rages Near Highway in Hanceville

Sometimes all you can say is “holy s***”. That was the reaction from Brit Powell as she drove near Hanceville, British Columbia, on July 16 as fires continued to burn in woods along the road.The fires at Hanceville and Riske Creek had grown to 98,000 hectares by July 17 and were zero percent contained, according to the BC Wildfire Service.An evacuation order was in place for Williams Lake and surrounding areas.This footage was recorded on Highway 20, southwest of Williams Lake. Credit: Instagram/Brit Powell via Storyful