Protesters Release Balloons To Mark Third Anniversary of Eric Garner's Death

Protesters marked the third anniversary of the death of Eric Garner on July 17 by releasing balloons while chanting “I can’t breathe” at the location where he died on Staten Island.The group included local activists and family members of the late Eric Garner. Protesters also chanted and called for justice as they marched through the street on Staten Island.Garner died in 2014 after being put in a chokehold by a police officer when suspected of selling loose untaxed cigarettes. Credit: Twitter/City Council Candidate Anthony Beckford – District 45 via Storyful