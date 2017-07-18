Floodwaters Fill Courtyard in Hong Kong's Tai Po District

Hong Kong’s northern Tai Po district was swamped with floodwaters as torrential rain lashed the city on Tuesday, July 16.The Hong Kong Observatory issued an amber rainstorm warning on Tuesday morning, an indication that rainfall was exceeding 30 millimeters (1.2 inches) in an hour and was expected to continue.Despite the fact that amber warnings are the lowest of the city’s three tiers of heavy rain alerts, certain areas in Tai Po, such as Tai Mei Tu, were flooded due to water pouring down from nearby mountain ranges.RTHK reported that Tai Po and the neighboring districts of Sha Tin and Sai Kung all reported more than 70 millimeters (3 inches) of rain in one hour.This footage shows the flooding in a Tai Mei Tuk courtyard. Credit: Facebook/Isaac Lo via Storyful