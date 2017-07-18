Activists Arrested During Healthcare Protest at Senate Building

A group of activists were arrested at the Hart Senate Office Building on Monday, July 17, during a protest against the Republican’s proposed healthcare bill.Activists marched to the offices of Senate Republicans to protest the GOP’s plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.The Senate had to delay a vote on the bill due to John McCain recovering from surgery, allowing activists more time to organize sit-ins and rallies contesting the bill, which would make huge cuts to Medicaid. Credit: Twitter/Biljana Milenkovic via Storyful