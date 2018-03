Protesters from the Working Families Party occupied the hallway outside the office of US Sen Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, in a sit-in on Monday, July 17, to demand he vote no on the impending healthcare bill.In a video streamed live on the group’s Facebook, four activists can bee seen being handcuffed and taken away amid “kill the bill” chants from protesters. Credit: Facebook/WorkingFamiliesParty via Storyful