Activists Stage Sit-In at US Capitol Building to Protest GOP Healthcare Bill

Activists and doctors held a “kill the bill” sit-in on Capitol Hill on Monday, July 17, to protest the GOP’s plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.The Senate had to delay a vote on the bill due to John McCain recovering from surgery, allowing activists more time to organize sit-ins and rallies contesting the bill, which would make huge cuts to Medicaid.In this video, protesters at the Hart Senate Office Building chanted, “We’re ready to fight, health care is a human right.” Some protesters were later arrested. Credit: Instagram/John Qua via Storyful