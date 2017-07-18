Fox River Flooding Nears Record Highs As Floodwaters Pour into Backyard

Families living along the Fox River in Fox Lake, Illinois, were battling record high levels of flooding by using hundreds of sandbags to protect their land as water encroaches upon backyards and buries docks underwater.Massive flooding in the region had seen the river rise 2.6 feet above flood level on Sunday, July 16. The river is expected to crest at 3.2 feet above flood stage by Tuesday morning, according to local reports. Credit: YouTube/LeafyGreenTree via Storyful