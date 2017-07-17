World's Oldest Cigar Seller: STORE CRAZY

Take a look inside the world's oldest cigar merchants - and one of the last remaining public places in the United Kingdom where people can still smoke inside. Cigar merchants James J. Fox, based in London's upmarket Mayfair region first opened its doors in 1881 in Dublin, before moving to London in 1947. The tobacconist has received eight Royal Warrants over time, with the last being issued by the Queen Mother in 1997 and they still continue to supply cigars to the royal household. Videographer / director: Adam Gray Producer: Crystal Chung, Michael Muncer Editor: Sonia Estal