News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

World's Oldest Cigar Seller: STORE CRAZY

Take a look inside the world's oldest cigar merchants - and one of the last remaining public places in the United Kingdom where people can still smoke inside. Cigar merchants James J. Fox, based in London's upmarket Mayfair region first opened its doors in 1881 in Dublin, before moving to London in 1947. The tobacconist has received eight Royal Warrants over time, with the last being issued by the Queen Mother in 1997 and they still continue to supply cigars to the royal household. Videographer / director: Adam Gray Producer: Crystal Chung, Michael Muncer Editor: Sonia Estal

Latest

0403_0500_nat_bullshark
3:20

Teen hauls in 3.28m bull shark
0403_0500_nat_newsbreak
14:02

News Break - April 3
0403_0500_nat_hamburglar
1:22

Real life 'hamburglar'
0403_0500_nat_cosby
1:38

Bill Cosby back in court
0403_0500_nat_winniemandela
1:25

Winnie Mandikizela-Mandela dies
0403_0500_nat_boycottenergy
1:14

National energy plan boycott
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0403_0500_nat_qldweather
1:48

Wild weather warning for North Queensland

Featured

0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths