Mum Of Two Crafts Knives And Scissors For A Living: Forged In Britain
THE HIDDEN domain of Britain's blacksmithing community is about to be uncovered as five of the country's finest show the world their ultimate creations. As part of the advertising for a brand new series of the hit American show, FORGED IN FIRE – five incredibly talented Brits have allowed us a sneak peak into their fiery forges for Forged in Britain. And bringing a different spin to proceedings is 46-year-old mother of two, Grace Horne who specialises in knife making. Living in Sheffield, the one-time centre of British steelmaking, Grace identifies with the city's long-standing tradition of women working in the industry whilst also dealing with the responsibility of being a wife and mother.
CREDIT: HISTORY® / Barcroft Productions