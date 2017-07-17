Baby Armadillo Spock Set To "Live Long And Prosper”: ZooBorns

A teeny armadillo baby called Spock is being hand-reared by zookeepers after its mother rejected it. Born on May 9th 2017, the male pup is being raised by zookeepers at Wroclaw Zoo in Poland. After Spock's mother Hermiona gave birth, keepers waited for most of the day to see if she would engage with him but they had to remove the cub by the afternoon when she showed no interest. Videographer / director: ZooBorns Producer: Hannah Stevens, Ruby Coote Editor: Jay Sohrabi