4-Year-Old Biker Is A Motocross Superstar

A four-year-old motocross biker is destroying his competition and snatching trophies away from competitors years older than him. Born and raised in the world of motocross, Jaydin Smart is already outstripping older competitors and his parents believe he is on his way to a sparkling professional career. Jaydin's parents - Jocelyn and Patrick Smart - are also motocross lovers and the family live on a stretch of land in California, which has their very own race tracks to practice on. Videographer / director: David Johnson Producer: Hannah Stevens, Michael Muncer Editor: Marcus Cooper